Kanazawa to Drive Heritage-Focused Port Growth

The Port of Kanazawa showed an increase in maiden calls in 2025 and is projecting 10 percent more calls for 2026.

“Due to our port infrastructure development, we welcomed the Diamond Princess for the first time at the wharf where the cruise terminal is located,” said Shingo Sakano, director-general at the Port and Harbor Promotion Office (Kanazawa Port Authority) of the Commerce, Industry and Labor Department at the Ishikawa Prefectural Government.

“We expect to have 55 calls with around 75,000 guests in 2025,” Sakano told Cruise Industry News in an interview.

According to Sakano, Kanazawa was hit by a strong earthquake in January 2024, which rendered the Tomizu Wharf unavailable for cruise ships. However, its repair, which is set to be completed by next April.

To ensure the port is a good fit for the cruise industry, Sakano said it will rely on its deeply rooted cultural heritage.

“To promote this tradition, we have facilitated geigi (in Kanazawa, the geisha are called geigi) shows and Japanese drum performances onboard,” Sakano explained.

“Moreover, thanks to the abundance of high-quality ingredients in Kanazawa, we can assist in the procurement and provision of fresh sushi and sashimi for special dinners onboard. We hope to offer similar support to many other cruise ships.”

“We believe the success of a port call depends on guest satisfaction. To achieve this, it is important for us to offer high-quality shore excursions, which Kanazawa can provide as our main tourist attractions are located within a five-kilometer radius,” Sakano said.