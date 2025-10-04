Int2Cruises Report: 70 Percent of Indians Opt for Asia Sailings

Int2Cruises, an Asian cruise-first online travel platform, has released a report indicating that cruising is becoming the preferred holiday choice for Indian travelers with Asia emerging as their top destination.

According to the study, more than 70 percent of Indian travelers opt for Asia sailings, with Singapore leading as the most popular destination across age groups.

The report highlights that Singapore has become a multigenerational favourite, attracting children (14.33 percent), young adults (23 percent) and middle-aged travelers (35.26 percent), making it an ideal destination for family holidays.

Hong Kong appeals strongly to younger families, while Alaska remains a top choice for seniors (64.16 percent aged 44 to 69). Australia and New Zealand are more popular among travelers aged 70 and above, while the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Europe resonate strongly with younger and middle-aged groups.

Booking behaviour, however, shows a distinct trend. While 82 percent of Indians decide on their cruise destinations in advance, nearly 69 percent of bookings are made within 90 days of sailing, a far shorter window than that of global travelers.

For Asia sailings, the figure rises to 80 percent, highlighting Indians’ preference for last-minute planning even for international trips, the platform said in a press release.

Akansha Agarwal, co-founder and CMO of Int2Cruises, said: “What we’re witnessing is the rise of a new generation of cruise travelers; more curious, value-conscious and digitally confident. They no longer see cruising as a niche or once-in-a-lifetime holiday but as an accessible, repeatable experience.”

According to data from other OTA platforms, such as MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, and ixigo, Indians prefer last-minute bookings compared to European and American travelers.

Approximately 78 percent of domestic and 30 percent of international flights from India are booked within 15 days of departure, particularly for visa-free destinations such as Thailand and the Maldives.