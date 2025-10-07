ICS Releases 2025 Program for Event in Madrid

The Cruises News Media Group announced in a press release that the 2025 International Cruise Summit (ICS) program has been released. The event will take place between November 18 and 19 in Madrid at Hotel Meliá Castilla.
The summit aims to serve as a platform for industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders to collaborate, share insights and shape the future of the cruise industry.
According to the event’s website, the 2025 program is as follows:
November 17
- 07:30 p.m. | Welcome reception
November 18
- 08:00 to 08:45 a.m. | Reception and badges
- 09:00 to 09:15 a.m. | Inauguration of the summit
- 09:15 to 09:30 a.m. | Introduction
- 09:30 to 10:15 a.m. | Session 1
- 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. | Presentation: Introducing Aman at Sea
- 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. | Presentation: Cruise Technology and Innovation
- 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. | Presentation: Exploiting Cyber Risks in AI and IoT
- 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. | Coffee Break
- 11:45 to midday | Presentation: Luxury Market
- Midday to 12:15 p.m. | Presentation: Mystery Cruises
- 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. | Interview Session
- 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. | Nicky in Conversation: New ports and destinations; discovering the potential of cruise tourism
- 1:15 to 2.00 p.m. | Session 2: Sales and Marketing — Where Everything Starts
- 02:00 to 03:15 p.m. | Networking Lunch
- 03:15 to 04:00 p.m. | Session 3: Innovation in Destination Discovery
- 04:00 to 04:15 p.m. | Master ICS — Our annual test of your knowledge of the industry
- 04:15 to 05:00 p.m. | Session 4: The Journey Beyond the Cruise, Pre- and Post-Cruise, The Land Programs
- 05:00 p.m. | Closing of the First Day
- 08:00 p.m. | Food and Drinks Party
November 19
- 09:00 to 09:30 a.m. | Intro and Discussion
- 09:30 to 09:45 a.m. | Presentation: Variety Cruises
- 45 to 10.00 a.m. | Presentation: The Future of Cruising: Early Warning Systems for Ocean Preservation
- 00 to 10.15 a.m. | Presentation: Cruise Crew Impact on Destinations
- 15 to 11.00 a.m. | Session 5: Cruise Destinations — The Real Economic Impact — Blue Economy
- 00 to 11.15 a.m. | Presentation: Miray Cruises
- 15 to 11.30 a.m. | Presentation: Private Islands
- 30 to 11.45 a.m. |Presentation: Cruises in the Digital Age — 10 Years of Innovations in Online Distribution
- 45 to 12.30 p.m. | Session 6: Navigating Uncertainty — Designing Itineraries and Cruise Operations in Challenging Regions
- 30 p.m. | Closing of the ICS 2025
- 30 p.m. | Farewell Networking Lunch