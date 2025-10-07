ICS Releases 2025 Program for Event in Madrid

The Cruises News Media Group announced in a press release that the 2025 International Cruise Summit (ICS) program has been released. The event will take place between November 18 and 19 in Madrid at Hotel Meliá Castilla.

The summit aims to serve as a platform for industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders to collaborate, share insights and shape the future of the cruise industry.

According to the event’s website, the 2025 program is as follows:

November 17

07:30 p.m. | Welcome reception

November 18

08:00 to 08:45 a.m. | Reception and badges

09:00 to 09:15 a.m. | Inauguration of the summit

09:15 to 09:30 a.m. | Introduction

09:30 to 10:15 a.m. | Session 1

‍10:15 to 10:30 a.m. | Presentation: Introducing Aman at Sea

10:30 to 10:45 a.m. | Presentation: Cruise Technology and Innovation

10:45 to 11:15 a.m. | Presentation: Exploiting Cyber Risks in AI and IoT

11:15 to 11:45 a.m. | Coffee Break

11:45 to midday | Presentation: Luxury Market

Midday to 12:15 p.m. | Presentation: Mystery Cruises

12:15 to 12:45 p.m. | Interview Session

12:45 to 1:15 p.m. | Nicky in Conversation: New ports and destinations; discovering the potential of cruise tourism

1:15 to 2.00 p.m. | Session 2: Sales and Marketing — Where Everything Starts

02:00 to 03:15 p.m. | Networking Lunch

03:15 to 04:00 p.m. | Session 3: Innovation in Destination Discovery

04:00 to 04:15 p.m. | Master ICS — Our annual test of your knowledge of the industry

04:15 to 05:00 p.m. | Session 4: The Journey Beyond the Cruise, Pre- and Post-Cruise, The Land Programs

05:00 p.m. | Closing of the First Day ‍

08:00 p.m. | Food and Drinks Party

November 19