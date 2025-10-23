HX Launches Vintage Cabin Experience for 130th Anniversary

HX Expeditions is celebrating 130 years of exploration by offering guests the opportunity to book an 1896-themed cabin. In 1896, HX launched the world’s first expedition cruise. The anniversary cabin offering is now open for bookings.

“The 1896 Cabin is a chance for our guests to not just see history but to live and sleep in it,” said Gebhard Rainer, CEO of HX.

“As we celebrate 130 years of pioneering journeys, we wanted to create an experience that is immersive, atmospheric and meaningful, connecting our guests to our amazing heritage while helping fund the future of exploration and conservation through the HX Foundation,” added Rainer.

Launching on January 29, 2026, the 1896 Cabin will be available exclusively aboard the Fridtjof Nansen throughout the anniversary year (2026).

The company said in a press release that the limited-edition experience will allow guests to spend one night in a recreated late 19th-century expedition cabin, complete with handcrafted period furnishings, authentic scents and curated touches that capture the spirit of HX’s earliest explorers.

AROS Marine, a leading ship-interior specialist, drew research into 19th-century expedition cabins to create an authentic experience onboard.

“Designing the HX 1896 Cabin to life has been a journey into history as much as it has into design,” said Mantas Lataitis, head of design at AROS Marine.

According to HX, the cabin’s design takes inspiration from its earliest passenger accommodations and the vessels of the golden age of exploration.

The 1896 Cabin will be offered as an exclusive add-on to any voyage for €450 per night (single or double occupancy). Availability is strictly limited to one night per guest, per sailing, and 50 percent of all profits will be donated to the HX Foundation.

According to the press release, HX will also carry a specially crafted barrel of fortified wine from the Austrian Regele Vineyard. The barrel of ‘Fortified Zweigelt’ will travel across the fleet next year, passing from one ship to another.

Once its odyssey is complete in late May 2027, the wine will be bottled and unveiled in 2027 as a limited-edition anniversary vintage.

Full details about the 1896 Cabin Experience can be found here.