HX Launches Silent Science Boats to Reduce Underwater Noise

HX Expeditions has announced the launch of two new “silent science boats,” powered by electricity, designed to minimize underwater noise pollution.

HX Chief Operating Officer Iain McNeill said: “These boats are equipped to transport small groups of our guest scientists, our science team and our guests who are all conducting wildlife observations, oceanographic research and biodiversity studies, now with a fraction of the acoustic interference.”

“This marks the beginning of a fleet-wide transformation. The long-term goal is to fully replace traditional combustion engine Zodiacs with clean, electric alternatives across the HX fleet,” added McNeill.

The two new MK 5 vessels are fully electric and feature RAD Propulsion’s RAD 40 drive system, the most advanced electric drives on the market.

They will now be found on the Fram and Fridtjof Nansen, operating in the Arctic and Antarctic.

The company said in a press release that the vessels enable silent discovery, allowing for observation and the study of marine life with minimal disturbance.

“Sound pollution is one of the most underestimated environmental impacts in these polar regions,” says Dr. Verena Meraldi, chief scientist at HX.

“For wildlife under the surface, especially whales, noise can mean the difference between thriving and struggling. With these silent boats added to our hybrid-electric ships, we’re not just enhancing the experience for our guest scientists and guests; we’re reducing our environmental footprint in the places that need it most,” added Meraldi.

HX said that the zodiacs are designed within the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators regulations.

Dr. Ari Friedlaender, marine scientist and one of the HX guest scientists, said: “Conducting research from HX’s new electric Zodiacs will transform the way I can study whales in Antarctica … it’s a game-changer for science in these remote environments.”

Sam Pickering, head of products at RAD Propulsion, said: “We’re proud to supply our RAD 40 power consoles for the MK 5 vessels, enabling fully electric operation in some of the world’s most sensitive and remote environments.”