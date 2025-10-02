Hurtigruten to Sail 4,000Km Climate-Neutral Biofuel Sailing

Hurtigruten announced that it will make industry history on October 29, 2025, by embarking on its first climate-neutral biofuel sailing.

“Our ships already sail on blended biofuel, but for the first time, we will carry out the entire sailing on 100 percent advanced biofuel,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten.

“For us at Hurtigruten, it is important to do what we can to reduce emissions, and this voyage is an example of how biofuel can play a key role in achieving Norway’s climate goals,” added Felin.

The company said in a press release that the roundtrip is renowned for having one of the longest coastlines in the world. Spanning 4,000 kilometres, the sailing route travels along the Norwegian coast from Bergen to Kirkenes and back.

The battery-hybrid ship Richard With will depart from Bergen on its regular coastal route, but for this milestone voyage, its tanks will be filled with 100 percent advanced biofuel.

The journey will be entirely climate neutral, which is the first of its kind on the traditional Bergen to Kirkenes route. The vessel will connect to shore power wherever available during the sailing.

The company added that since 2022, Hurtigruten has invested €100 million in technical and environmental upgrades to its fleet to reduce CO2 and NOx emissions.

In parallel, the company has gradually phased in the use of biofuels. This sailing will run on ‘HVO100’ (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), a waste-based advanced biofuel supplied by the energy company St1.

“Our long-term vision is to be able to sail completely emission-free in normal operation. Advanced biofuels make it possible to achieve major emission cuts with our existing fleet. This is proven and safe technology, and at the same time can help protect the climate from large emissions created by the construction of new ships,” added Felin.

Hurtigruten indicated that it is working in parallel with other solutions to reduce emissions, including through Sea Zero, where the goal is to design a ship that can operate without emissions in normal conditions.

“Looking further into the future, we want to build new ships that reduce the total energy demand by 40 to 50 percent. We can then sail on batteries as the main source of energy, assisted by a number of innovative solutions such as sails, air lubrication of hulls, more efficient design and contra-rotating propellers,” said Felin.

Image: Espen Mills