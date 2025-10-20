Hurtigruten Report: £192 Million Boost for Norway’s Coastal Communities

Hurtigruten announced that its economic impact study, the “Ripple Report,” has highlighted how Hurtigruten’s Norwegian coastal voyages strengthen the economy in the communities they visit, according to a press release.

According to the company, the report proves that cruise tourism can be a key driver in Norway if local value creation is prioritized and sustainably managed.

The study by Menon Economics found that Hurtigruten and its guests generate £192 million in value creation annually through purchases of goods and services along Norway’s coast.

In 2024, nearly 200,000 guests traveled with Hurtigruten, generating 684,000 guest nights.

The company added that its ships, each carrying around 500 passengers, distribute travelers across 34 coastal ports, some with only a few hundred residents.

Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten, said: “For over 130 years, Hurtigruten has been a lifeline along Norway’s coast, connecting people, goods and cultures. Around the world, we’re seeing an ever-growing demand for tourism that actively protects the destinations travelers come to experience.”

Key Figures from 2024

200,000 guests generating 684,000 guest nights

208,000 excursions sold in Northern Norway across 70 experiences, delivered in partnership with 65 local operators

4,010 direct and indirect jobs supported nationwide

70 local food and drink suppliers providing over 3 million onboard meals, and

47,000 cargo shipments transported between Bergen and Kirkenes.

The company added that in Kjøllefjord, a fishing village of about 1,000 residents on the Nordkinn Peninsula, entrepreneur Jan Olav Evensen started offering snowmobile tours and Sámi cultural experiences 18 years ago.

Through close cooperation with Hurtigruten, his company Arctic Coast has become part of Norway’s adventure tourism growth.

Earlier this year, Hurtigruten announced its ‘Open Village’ experiences would be expanding across the whole Signature fleet from 2026.

As part of the initiative, Hurtigruten contributes around €20 per guest to each village, directly supporting over a dozen local businesses and preserve community life.

