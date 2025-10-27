Hurtigruten Appoints Hayley Moore as VP of Sales and Marketing

Hurtigruten has announced the appointment of Hayley Moore as its vice president of sales and marketing for the UK and emerging markets.

The company said that Moore will lead its sales and marketing strategy across the UK and high-growth emerging markets in EMEA, spanning both B2B and B2C channels. Moore will oversee the UK-based team to drive growth and revenue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hayley to the team,” said Iain Powell, chief commercial officer at Hurtigruten. “Her impressive experience across both sales and marketing, combined with her deep understanding of the trade and consumer landscape, makes her the ideal leader to accelerate our growth in these key markets.”

“For me, cruising has always been about discovery and connection. These values are deeply personal and ones I see reflected in Hurtigruten’s experiences for so many guests,” said Moore.

“I’m honored to join Hurtigruten and excited to share our stories and experiences with new audiences. I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team to elevate our sales and marketing strategies, connect with guests in new ways, and drive the next wave of growth,” Moore added.

“We’re immensely proud of Moore and all she’s achieved during her time at Princess Cruises,” said Eithne Williamson, vice president at Princess Cruises UK and Europe.

“Her leadership, drive and passion have played a key role in shaping our sales strategy and strengthening our partnerships. Moore will be greatly missed, and we thank her for her significant contribution. We wish her every success in this new chapter with Hurtigruten,” added Williamson.

The company said in a press release that Moore joins Hurtigruten from Princess Cruises, where she has held senior roles, most recently as sales director for the UK and Europe.

Over the past three years, she has played a role in managing multiple international markets and strengthening strategic trade partnerships. Her career includes leadership positions across brands such as P&O Cruises and Kingfisher PLC, giving her creative marketing insight and data-driven commercial expertise.