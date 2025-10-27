Hurricane Forces MSC World America to Sail to Western Caribbean

MSC Cruises made significant changes to the current itinerary of the MSC World America due to Hurricane Melissa, which is currently moving through the Caribbean.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the vessel will drop most of its planned calls to avoid the storm.

Originally scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, the LNG-powered ship has departed from Miami on a modified itinerary.

“As we continue to monitor Hurricane Melissa, we’ve made the decision to adjust our itinerary to sail through the Western Caribbean instead of the Eastern Caribbean to allow for smoother conditions,” MSC stated.

“Our team has secured alternative destinations to ensure you have a memorable holiday,” the company continued.

Instead of visiting San Juan and Puerto Plata, the MSC World America will now sail to Mexico and Honduras, with planned stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán.

“We are confident you will enjoy these captivating alternative destinations, offering stunning beaches, rich local culture, and countless opportunities for relaxation and adventure,” MSC added.

The company also said that all MSC pre-booked excursions are being automatically reimbursed to guests’ shipboard accounts.

“While this adjustment is due to circumstances beyond our control, please rest assured that your safety and well-being remain our top priority.”

MSC said that the change may be disappointing for guests on consecutive sailings, who will now repeat the same itinerary.

“Please know that we explored every viable alternative, including potential calls to Jamaica or Grand Cayman, but due to the storm’s projected path, they are not feasible options,” the company added.

According to CNN Weather, Melissa became a hurricane on Sunday morning and is expected to strengthen quickly.

Currently located 145 miles southeast of Kingston, the storm is expected to become a Category 4 before reaching Jamaica on Monday.

After making landfall in the island country, Melissa’s path is projected to impact Cuba, Haiti, Turks & Caicos and the Bahamas.