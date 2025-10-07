Hurricane Changes Cruise Itineraries on West Coast

Hurricane Priscilla is disrupting cruise operations on the West Coast, impacting Carnival and Royal Caribbean ships.

The Carnival Panorama was one of the vessels that had to adjust its itinerary due to the storm, which neared a Category 3 status on Tuesday.

Carnival informed passengers of the change in a statement sent ahead of their embarkation on Oct. 5, 2025.

“Carnival Panorama’s Captain Salvatore Mangraviti and our Fleet Operations Center have been actively monitoring Tropical Storm Priscilla, which has formed in the eastern Pacific and is currently moving in a northwesterly direction,” the letter said.

“The forecasted track takes the storm in the direction of Cabo San Lucas, and it is likely the port will be closed,” the company added.

Carnival said that this forced a change to the cruises’ planned itinerary, which was set to offer a six-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera.

Instead of visiting Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada as planned, the sailing will now include two calls in Ensenada, as well as a stop in Catalina Island.

“We know you were looking forward to experiencing Cabo and are sorry for this weather-related change, but we also know you’ll agree that safety takes priority,” Carnival continued.

Pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions for Cabo San Lucas were cancelled and automatically refunded to guests’ onboard accounts.

Other ships affected by Priscilla include the Radiance of the Seas, which is currently offering a trans-Canal cruise that departed from San Diego on Oct. 4, 2025.

According to guest reports, the Royal Caribbean ship had to drop visits to Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán due to bad weather conditions.

Two other ships from the company, the Quantum of the Seas and the Navigator of the Seas, also adjusted their current itineraries in the Pacific to avoid the storm.