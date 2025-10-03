Hong Kong’s Kai Tak: Variety of Business for 2026 and Beyond

A new ride-hailing service debuted at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong earlier this year, GogoX, which can provide larger vehicles for family groups.

“They have enjoyed a fantastic response and extremely high take-up,” Jeff Bent, managing director of WCT, which runs the cruise terminal, told Cruise Industry News.

“This additional service complements the AI traffic-monitoring system and real-time bus displays we installed last year and is a precursor to additional smart taxi services being launched this summer,” Bent added.

“There are currently several terminal modifications underway to enhance the guest experience, like widening the sidewalks at the luggage collection points, and adding a prayer room.”

Early Projections

2025 saw the debut of Astro Ocean Cruises as a homeport customer at the facility, and Bent said 12 different cruise lines are expected to call in 2026, which will be marked by the first call from Adora Cruises.

Early indications suggested a 120-call, 400,000-guest 2026 season for Kai Tak.

“We also look forward to welcoming Explora Journeys and Carnival Cruise Line for the first time in 2027,” Bent said.

He added that while the international market bounced back quickly after the pandemic, there is great potential in local and mainland China source markets.

LNG bunkering is coming along, as a container ship at anchor received LNG earlier this year. The next step is bunkering a container ship at a berth, said Bent.

Green methanol bunkering has had policy support since 2024, and a regulatory framework is coming, Bent said, with a supplier already in place.

Connections

An elevated rail system, connecting the cruise terminal and nearby residential areas to the city’s metro system and new stadium is planned for 2031.

“We provided input to the system designer on how to tailor the product (luggage) and service (peak times) for cruise passengers,” Bent explained. “A new underground highway will provide a quicker and more robust link from the cruise terminal to the airport and high-speed rail station at the end of 2025.”