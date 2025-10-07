Holland America Wraps Up 2025 Alaska Season

Holland America Line has concluded its 2025 season in Alaska, the company announced in a press release.

According to the cruise line, the cruise program included 117 sailings, which showcased the state’s glaciers, wildlife and culture.

To recognize community efforts to protect Alaska’s natural beauty, promote culture and provide essential services, Holland America also made a $100,000 donation to organizations and conservation partners.

The company said that the funds were donated to nonprofits in cities across the state, while its passengers raised an additional $95,000 in support of the state’s public lands.

During Eurodam’s final Alaska voyage of the 2025 season, Captain Jeroen Van Donselaar recognized three nonprofits, including Trail Mix in Juneau and Sitka’s Fine Arts Camp.

According to the company, the first organization maintains and improves Juneau’s scenic trail systems, while the latter inspires Sitka’s youth through arts education.

Captain Van Donselaar also recognized the Volunteer Rescue Squad in Ketchikan, which is said to play a vital role in emergency response and search-and-rescue operations.

In Skagway, Holland America Line partnered with Paws and Claws Animal Shelter to support its mission of providing a caring environment for homeless and stray animals until an adoption can be facilitated.

The company said that each of these organizations received a $5,000 donation to continue its important work.

“We’ve been bringing visitors to Alaska for almost 80 years, showcasing its natural beauty and wonder for our guests while giving back to the communities that make these journeys possible,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line.

“We are grateful to everyone on the ground and on board our ships who helped make this a successful season for our guests. As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains on creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and supporting the people and places that define Alaska,” she added.

Throughout the 2025 Alaska season, additional community donations were made to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies Center, the Alaska Fisheries Development Fund’s Symphony of Seafood and the UAA Celebrity Chef Invitational.

Other organizations that received funds include Juneau Youth Sailing, Inc., Sitka Little League, Neighbor to Neighbor Denali, Juneau Symphony and TREND Fashion Show.

Holland America also sponsored local events in Juneau, Anchorage, Ketchikan and more, in addition to supporting various local high school scholarships and sponsoring sports across the state.

In addition to direct contributions, Holland America said that its guests played a key role in supporting Alaska through the cruise line’s On Deck for a Cause program.

Held on every Alaska sailing, the initiative includes a non-competitive 5K walk with participants donating to join the effort.

Proceeds from these walks benefit Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska’s parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands.

Over the past three years, these events have raised $250,000, helping fund educational programs and conservation initiatives that protect Alaska’s unique environment for future generations.