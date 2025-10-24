Holland America: New Dishes and Cocktails for Caribbean Season

Holland America Line has announced the launch of new dishes and cocktails for the Caribbean cruise season, celebrating the region’s local flavors.

Launching onboard all six ships exploring the region from October 2025 to April 2026, the new menu items and beverages aim to offer authentic local experiences.

The company said in a press release that new menu items include the following:

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto created three new dishes for the Dining Room menu (each available for a $25 supplement).

These include Crispy Fried Market Whole Fresh Fish with sweet tamarind-chili sauce and pickled vegetables; Yuzu Butter Grilled Lobster Tails with seasonal Asian greens; and Fresh Catch Grouper with a soy-ginger reduction, steamed baby bok choy and baby carrots.

Culinary Ambassadors Burke, Stowell and Torres each will introduce a new dish on the Dining Room menu (available for a supplement): Burke’s 15-ounce Boneless Rib Eye ($24), Stowell’s Spaghetti with Confit Lobster ($15) and Torres’ Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake ($7).

The suite room service menu will offer Burke’s Spiced Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing, Stowell’s Skin-on Steakhouse-Style Salmon, and Torres’ Chocolate Mousse.

Dining Room menu items will include Chili Caribbean Shrimp Cocktail, Jerked Oxtail Croquette, Spiced Pork Belly, Southwestern Salmon Bowl and Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

New port-to-plate dishes will be featured in the Dining Room and include ginger-mango chicken, roasted grouper, and spiced barramundi.

A Caribbean Seafood Boil will be held in Lido Market (available for a $35 supplement) featuring Caribbean seafood chowder, warm-water lobster, blackened fresh snapper, clams, mussels, pink shrimp, Dungeness crab, red-skin potatoes, corn on the cob, cornbread and warm Caribbean rum cake.

A Caribbean-themed dinner around Lido Pool will offer an array of local dishes and live music, and the company will feature bread pudding in several varieties. Guests will be able to enjoy a Caribbean brunch menu in the dining room.

The Rum Ambassador program is also expanding for the upcoming season with additional selections.

Holland America Line will feature more than 35 rums only available on Caribbean cruises. In addition, new regionally flavored juices and smoothies will be available at Juice@Gelato aboard the Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam.

The company added that its new cooking demonstrations will further showcase Caribbean specialties. Led by a member of the ship’s culinary team, the demonstrations showcase regional techniques and ingredients through dishes.