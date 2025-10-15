Holland America Line Unveils 2027-28 Asia Season

Holland America Line has unveiled its 2027-28 Asia season. The upcoming season introduces three new ports in Japan: Hitachinaka, Nagoya, and Maizuru.

The program also has a new scenic cruising experience in Maizuru Bay. Sailing from September 2027 to April 2028 aboard the Noordam, guests can explore ports across Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Cruises range from 13 to 15 days, and on select itineraries, guests can discover Japan’s maiden ports.

Overnight stays are offered in Halong Bay, Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Bangkok, Thailand; Manila, Philippines; Osaka, Japan; and Shanghai, China.

Guests can choose from 15 distinct itineraries, with many sailing from Tokyo, Japan, making it easy to add days in the vast metropolis ahead of their sailing.

Additional departures are available from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; and Seattle, Washington.

Season highlights include the following:

14-Day Circle Japan: four departures available, roundtrip Tokyo or from Yokohama (Tokyo) to Tokyo

14-Day Southern Japan: departs February 27, 2028, roundtrip from Tokyo

14-Day Japan, South Korea and China: departs October 24, 2027, from Tokyo to Hong Kong

14-Day China & Japan Discovery: Shanghai & Osaka Overnight: departs February 13, 2028, sailing from Hong Kong to Tokyo

14-Day Japan & South Korea Discovery: departs March 12, 2028, sailing from Tokyo to Yokohama (Tokyo)

14-Day Far East Discovery: five departures available, sails between Hong Kong and Singapore

14-Day Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines: departs January 30, 2028, sailing from Singapore to Hong Kong, and

13- or 15-Day North Pacific Crossing; 13-day departs September 12, 2027, from Seattle to Tokyo.

The company said in a press release that guests will be able to enjoy the flavors of Asia through Holland America Line’s Destination Dining program.

Guests onboard Asia cruises can also enjoy two pop-ups while sailing: Taste of Tamarind and Morimoto by Sea.

The company added that shore excursions offer curated experiences that showcase each destination’s culture, history and natural beauty. Select highlights include excursions in Busan, Kochi and Da Nang.

For a limited time, when guests book 2027-28 Asia cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line’s Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.