Holland America Line Launches First Lipstick Blending Bar at Sea

Holland America Line has launched the Blend Bar, the first lipstick blending bar at sea. Beauty connoisseurs can design and take home a signature lipstick or gloss created onboard at the lipstick lab.

The company said that the hands-on bar experience is guided by an expert beauty consultant who will help guests create a wearable memory of their cruise vacation.

“Today’s travelers are looking for more than just a vacation; they want exclusive experiences like Blend Bar that feel personal, immersive and meaningful,” said Carole Biencourt, vice president of onboard revenue for Holland America Line.

“We’re excited to launch the first lipstick blending bar at sea, where our beauty-loving guests can express themselves and create a unique souvenir of their time onboard,” added Biencourt.

Holland America said in a press release that the Blend Bar is located in the beauty section of the shipboard shops and offers a palette of more than 30 pigments, four finishes and over 20 signature flavors to craft a custom lipstick or gloss.

Each tailored blend can be made into one of four finishes: butter, crème, matte or gloss. Guests can also choose from more than 20 flavors and essences, and dimension can be added with frost, shimmer or iridescent effects.

Guests can create a custom name for their lipstick, which will be applied to the tube upon completion. In addition, each guest receives their personalized product along with a formula card listing their selected ingredients for future recreations.

Blend Bar is free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates and GMOs, as well as cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan ingredients. The pigments contain antioxidants and SPF.

The company added that the Blend Bar experience is $65 for a custom lipstick or liquid matte, and lip gloss is $60 per tube.

The blending experience is currently available on the Nieuw Statendam, Eurodam, Westerdam, Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, Volendam and Zaandam.

The rollout of Blend Bar to the remaining four ships in the fleet will be completed by mid-November, according to the press release.