Holland America and Pan Am Offer 28-Day Caribbean Cruise

Pan Am and Holland America Line have launched the first-ever cruise that will trace original flying Clipper routes across the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America.

The 28-day “Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage” will sail to 18 destinations throughout the region, recreating the route of Pan Am’s “flying boats.”

The voyage will sail aboard the Zuiderdam, departing from Miami, Florida (Pan Am’s historic home base) on October 30, 2027.

The Zuiderdam will sail along Pan Am’s Great Circle Route, and guests will visit 18 ports of call, nearly half of which were featured on original Pan Am routes.

“Pan Am and Holland America Line both helped pioneer modern travel, Pan Am in the skies and Holland America Line at sea,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of itinerary planning and deployment for Holland America Line.

“With roots that reach back more than a century, both brands share a legacy of connecting people to the world with impeccable service and a spirit of discovery,” added Grigsby.

Holland America Line said in a press release that after departing Miami, the Zuiderdam will sail southeast, first calling at Nassau, Bahamas. Guests will explore seven more original Pan Am destinations along the voyage, including San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Later in the voyage, the ship will call at Willemstad, Curacao. The itinerary includes Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; St. John’s, Antigua.

“Originally designed as ‘ships of the air’, Pan Am’s Clipper service offered passengers an extraordinary level of elegance and comfort,” said Craig Carter, chief executive officer for Pan American World Airways.

“From multi-course meals served on fine china to lounges for socializing, these flying clippers were a pinnacle of travel’s golden age. We’re thrilled to partner with Holland America Line to bring that experience back to life at sea 100 years after our first flight,” added Carter.

According to the press release, the collaboration between Holland America Line and Pan Am is part of the cruise line’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The celebration will include a commemorative cruise departing from Boston on July 4, 2026, symbolically aligning with Independence Day and partnerships with iconic American brands.