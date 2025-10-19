Holland America: 125,000 Pounds of Seafood During Alaska Season

Holland America Line has highlighted the numbers from its recently concluded Alaska season in a press release.

According to the company, its ships offered guests an opportunity to experience the state’s regional dining and cultural programming during a series of 113 cruises.

Throughout the season, passengers appreciated over 130 Alaska Brunches, which showcased regional flavors, in addition to 125,000 pounds of fresh, sustainable Alaska seafood.

Holland America noted that the seafood served was certified and traceable to local family fishing businesses.

Guests also enjoyed 85,000 cups of Dutch Pea Soup on the bow of the company’s vessels while viewing glaciers.

Holland America also highlighted its support for local communities with donations to nonprofits across the state.

The company is now looking ahead to the 2026 season in Alaska, which will see six ships, including the Koningsdam, the Eurodam and the Nieuw Statendam.

The vessels will operate a range of itineraries, including roundtrip cruises from Seattle and Vancouver, as well as open-jaw sailings between Whittier and Vancouver.

According to a press release, the sailings were designed to give guests “more choice and flexibility than ever before.”

New for 2026 is the 14-day Great Alaska Explorer, alongside the return of the 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice cruise.

“From breathtaking glaciers to vibrant port communities, the upcoming season offers something for every traveler seeking the ultimate Alaska adventure,” Holland America stated.

The company said that guests will also be able to explore more ashore with 2026 Cruisetours to Denali National Park and the Yukon.

Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include a stay at the Holland America Denali Lodge at the doorstep to the park.

A $70 million project is transforming the property with enhancements that include improved public spaces, as well as remodeled guest rooms and suites.