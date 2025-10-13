Helsinki Shipyard Ensuring Optimal Performance in Future Newbuilds

The cruise market is currently in a very good state, and European shipyards have very good orderbooks for years to come, said Antti Leino, director of public affairs, Eija Oraviita-Kaiku, communications manager, and Jussi Lehtinen, vice president at Helsinki Shipyard.

The trio said: “The expedition cruise market has grown, and it looks like there is stable, good interest from customers in that market.”

“We see that sustainability is one of the most important drivers for new shipbuilding contracts, and future cruise ships will have significantly lower environmental impact than the ones operating today.”

The Facility

The team told Cruise Industry News that Helsinki is securing its position in the market by building passenger ships in addition to icebreakers and special vessels.

The shipyard has a strong history in building cruise ships, and its process fits well with that market, the team highlighted.

The yard introduced modern cruise ship concepts in the 1990s and early 2000s. Currently, it focuses on small and midsized cruise ships and yachts, as well as expedition vessels, having recently delivered the trio of Swan Hellenic newbuilds, two of which carry PC5 ice class.

The Differentiators

Leino, Oraviita-Kaiku and Lehtinen said that the latest testament to Helsinki Shipyard’s expertise is the Swan Hellenic newbuilds, which represent a synthesis of its extensive experience in constructing complex icebreaking vessels and passenger vessels.

The shipyard features a covered dock measuring 280 meters in length, as well as outfitting and painting halls. It is the largest shipyard in Northern Europe with fully enclosed facilities.

“With three outfitting quays and an ongoing investment program, Helsinki Shipyard is well-equipped to construct multiple vessels simultaneously,” they added.

During the design phase, emphasis is placed on environmentally sustainable solutions, benefiting the environment and providing added value to their customers by minimizing the vessel’s impact within its area of operation.

When vessels operate in polar regions, special attention must also be paid to the safety of the passengers and crew, the team highlighted.

“Collaboration with the Finnish maritime cluster ensures access to advanced equipment and services, including propulsion systems and engines. Furthermore, elegant, enduring and functional Finnish design principles are incorporated into the interior design of our vessels,” the trio said.

Helsinki Shipyard, now owned by Canada-based Group Davie, has grown its engineering and design team, now employing 140 design engineers.

In July 2025, Davie acquired a marine construction company in Pori (formerly Enersense Marine and Offshore Unit), adding steel and block manufacturing to the shipyard’s capabilities.

Recent investments allow the facility to handle the entire vessel production process from design to delivery.

“We offer a range of tailored design and procurement support packages, including concept development, engineering design, main equipment procurement, provision of vessel design licenses and construction support.”