GPH Signs 15-Year Concession to Operate Casablanca Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced that it has signed a 15-year concession agreement with Agence Nationale des Ports (ANP) to operate the cruise terminal in Casablanca.

The concession was awarded to a majority-owned consortium between GPH (51 percent) and its local shareholders, following a public tender process.

Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding, said: “Casablanca Cruise Port is an important addition to our expanding regional network, strengthening our presence across the Atlantic and Mediterranean.”

“Its modern facilities and strategic location make it an ideal link between established and emerging cruise destinations. We look forward to collaborating closely with ANP and all stakeholders to deliver exceptional services, enhance the cruise experience and contribute to the sustainable growth of Morocco’s cruise tourism,” added Kutman.

GPH said in a press release that the consortium will take over operations from January 2026.

This milestone follows the recent inauguration of Casablanca’s new cruise terminal by His Majesty King Mohammed VI on September 18, 2025.

The facility includes a 650-metre quay, three boarding bridges, parking for 44 buses and a maritime station designed to international standards.

According to the press release, it can accommodate ships up to 350 metres in length and handle over 450,000 passengers annually.

GPH said that the signing marks its strengthening presence across the Atlantic and West Mediterranean region.

Casablanca now joins a strong network of GPH ports including La Goulette, Las Palmas and Mindelo, creating a connected corridor that bridges the Canary Islands, West Africa and the Western Mediterranean, while serving as a gateway for transatlantic itineraries between Europe and the Caribbean.

According to the press release, Casablanca is Morocco’s largest city and a key gateway for cruise passengers.

GPH said that the ANP has invested approximately €72 million in the development and construction of the new cruise terminal and all its components.

It added that Casablanca Cruise Port welcomed approximately 150,000 transit passengers in 2024 and is expected to reach 180,000 in 2025.