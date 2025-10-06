Fred. Olsen Celebrates Record Launch Following 2027 Program Unveiling

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced that it marked its strongest-ever launch day for the second time this year, following the unveiling of its new 2027 programme of cruises.

Having already broken previous launch-day sales records in April, this was beaten this week with a further 39 percent increase in revenue, the company said in a press release.

The program, which went on sale on Wednesday, October 1, features 70 voyages sailing to destinations including the Arctic, Greenland, the Mediterranean and North Africa, with departures from Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle and Rosyth.

Sales on the day were nearly double those of the company’s Autumn and Winter 2026 launch in March and marked a 39 percent revenue increase compared to the previous record set during the 2027 World Cruise launch in April.

Geoff Ridgeon, head of sales at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Wednesday’s results represent the hard work and dedication our teams put into every sailing, as well as the fantastic support from our agent partners, and we are delighted to be celebrating our strongest launch day ever.”

“I’d like to extend my thanks to our trade partners for their continued support in making this launch such a success; we look forward to welcoming many more guests on board for these exceptional adventures in 2027,” added Ridgeon.

Highlights of the 2027 program include the following:

The Bolette’s 19-night T2703 “Discovering North Africa and Malta” cruise, departing from Liverpool on February 1, 2027

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Tangier, Morocco – Cruising Strait of Gibraltar – Cartagena, Spain – Algiers, Algeria – Valletta, Malta – La Goulette, Tunisia – Cagliari, Sardinia – Melilla, Spanish Morocco – Matosinhos (for Porto), Portugal – Liverpool, England.

The Borealis’ 14-night S2711 “Exploring Rugged and Remote Greenland” cruise, departing from Liverpool on July 5, 2027

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Tórshavn, Faroe Islands – Reykjavík, Iceland – Cruising Prins Christiansund, Greenland – Narsarsuaq, Greenland – Cruising Tunugdlliarfik Fjord, Greenland – Qaqortoq, Greenland – Nanortalik, Greenland – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Liverpool, England.

The Bolette’s 14-night T2718 “Svalbard, Arctic Norway and The Midnight Sun” cruise, departing from Newcastle on June 24, 2027

Itinerary: Newcastle, England – Molde, Norway – Cruising past Torghatten (Hat Mountain), Norway – Cruising past Seven Sisters Mountain Range, Norway – Crossing the Arctic Circle – Sortland, Norway – Hammerfest, Norway – Longyearbyen, Svalbard – Tromsø, Norway – Kristiansund, Norway – Newcastle, England.