Fred. Olsen: 70 New Sailings Announced for 2027

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines revealed its cruise program for 2027, which includes 70 new sailings between January and September.

According to a press release, the new cruises sail from five ports in the UK: Southampton, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Newcastle and Rosyth.

Fred. Olsen said that its 2027 itineraries combine must-see destinations with “hidden gems” to create journeys that “go beyond typical tourist trails.”

Highlights of the deployment include the return of scenic sailings through Greenland, a cruise timed with Malta’s carnival and a unique itinerary visiting nine Northern European countries in 13 nights.

Guests can also choose from an expanded selection of shorter cruises, five nights or fewer, scheduled around UK bank holidays.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our 2027 cruise program, thoughtfully put together by our journey planners to offer something for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re looking to tick off a bucket-list destination or simply relax in comfort, we’ve created a range of sailings that promise unforgettable experiences,” said Martin Lister, head of product innovation at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“There are some incredible destinations on offer, like Greenland, which is back by popular demand, Scotland’s wild isles, and the untouched beauty of Svalbard for those who love exploring. For guests looking for a more relaxed pace, the Canary Islands and the French Riviera are perfect for sunshine and classic coastal charm,” he added.

“We’ve also included moments at the top of so many travelers’ lists – from husky sledding under the Northern Lights and spotting humpback whales in the Atlantic, to sailing through Norway’s scenic waterways. There’s so much to discover, and we’re excited to share these experiences with our guests.”

Passengers who book by Oct. 30, 2025, can take advantage of the company’s Freedom Fare Price Promise, Fred. Olsen said.

The company said it guarantees the best value for early bookers, offering a complimentary cabin upgrade or onboard credit in case lower fares or additional benefits are introduced later.

For solo travelers, single occupancy cabins will match equivalent twin fares during the first four weeks of launch.