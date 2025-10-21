France Proposes Restrictions in Select Ports

The French government has recently proposed new measures to restrict cruise activity in the Côte d’Azur region.

According to Le Figaro, the policy was presented by the prefectures of the Alpes-Maritimes and the Mediterranean and aims at “regulating and harmonizing” cruise operations in the area.

The government is proposing to only allow ships that carry up to 3,000 passengers while limiting the number of vessels carrying over 1,300 guests to just one per day.

During the high season, which extends from July to August, a maximum of 15 calls per month will be permitted.

The region will also be able to cancel scheduled visits at any time if pollution levels reach a certain point on a local scale.

Towns affected by the new policy include Cannes, Nice, Villefranche-sur-Mer, Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Menton.

In an interview with Le Figaro, the region’s Prefect, Laurent Hottiaux, said that a radical change was necessary because until now, there are no rules.

“It is an unprecedented approach justified by the very specific aspect of welcoming cruises in the department. I took this subject in hand because there were only fragile and disorderly initiatives,” he told the French newspaper.

A long-time anti-cruise advocate, Nice’s Mayor Christian Estrosi was quoted as saying that the proposed measures are “a statement of failure far from the objectives set.”

Earlier this year, Estrosi called for a complete ban on cruise ships visiting Nice and other destinations in the Côte d’Azur.

“As they stand, these proposals would have a marginal impact on the Nice and metropolitan coastline,” he added.

According to Le Figaro, the new policy will be subject to public consultation for 21 days before being implemented.

While French law allows the measures to be adopted immediately, the restrictions are expected to be applied gradually due to the fact that some port calls have been scheduled two years in advance.