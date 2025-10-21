Four Seasons Details Culinary Leadership, New Guest Chef Program

Four Seasons yachts will feature a Chef-in-Residence Program onboard the Four Seasons I when it debuts in 2026.

According to a press release, the initiative will include a lineup of Michelin-starred Four Seasons restaurant chefs coming onboard on selected voyages to showcase regional dining experiences.

Four Seasons said that the program complements the ship’s regular offerings, which are overseen by Executive Chef Armando Ferman Toledo and Chef de Cuisine Gerardo Acunzo.

The initiative is rooted in culinary craftsmanship, the company added, with ingredients and menus evolving as the Four Seasons I sails to different destinations.

“Culinary excellence has always been a defining pillar of the Four Seasons experience, and with the launch of Four Seasons Yachts, we are extending that legacy to new horizons,” said Ben Trodd, CEO of Four Seasons Yachts.

“Bringing internationally acclaimed Four Seasons chefs together with our own extraordinary culinary leaders has created an offering without parallel at sea. Like each voyage, this dynamic culinary program embodies artistry, variety, and a spirit of discovery that is truly unprecedented in the industry today,” he added.

Sedna, the vessel’s main dining room, will welcome a series of Four Seasons chefs for tasting menus, which will be served alongside the restaurant’s signature offerings.

The company said that, in collaboration with the yacht’s resident chefs, the visiting professionals “will bring their distinct artistry and regional perspectives,” turning the dining experiences into “continuously evolving expressions of global cuisine.”

The inaugural run of the program will see chefs embarking on seven cruises onboard the Four Seasons I to present menus and moments inspired by their home kitchens.

Among the professionals is Chef Luca Piscazzi, who will join the vessel for two cruises in the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles.

Coming from Pelagos, in Four Seasons’ Astir Palace Hotel in Athens, Greece, Piscazzi is known for menus that blend technical mastery with a forward-looking interpretation of seasonal and local produce, Four Seasons said.

Chef Guillaume Galliot is also embarking on the vessel for a cruise to the Dalmatian Coast that sails to Croatia and Montenegro in July 2026.

Heading the three-Michelin-starred Caprice in Four Seasons Hong Kong, Galliot is said to be renowned for refined French gastronomy with global accents.

Other chefs embarking include Paolo Lavezzini from Il Palagio, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, and Chef Yoric Tièche from Le Cap, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel.

At the helm of the yacht’s culinary program is Executive Chef Armando Ferman Toledo, whose two-decade career spans Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury resorts and high-end vessels.

According to the company, he specializes in Italian haute cuisine with advanced training at two Michelin-starred restaurants in Italy.

Chef Ferman will oversee 11 distinctive restaurants and bars onboard the Four Seasons I, including the Mediterranean-inspired Terrasse and the omakase-experience-specialized Miuna.

“I am honored to lead this remarkable team and culinary program for Four Seasons I,” he said.

“Our mission is to create experiences that go beyond a meal, where menus reflect the creativity of our chefs, the richness of our itineraries, and the seasonal bounties of our destinations.”

Supporting Chef Ferman is Chef de Cuisine Gerardo Acunzo, who has over 13 years of experience in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe and Asia and will oversee Sedna.

Four Seasons said that Acunzo brings “refined technique, global sensibility, and an inventive spirit that challenges expectations of what’s possible at sea.”

“It is a privilege to collaborate with an international team of chefs through our Chef-in-Residence program,” he said.

“We look forward to creating unforgettable dining moments at Sedna that embody the essence of Four Seasons at sea and bring our vision to life,” he added.

In addition to the visiting chefs featured in dinner menus at Sedna, curated tasting menus and private dinners led by each chef will also be part of the program.