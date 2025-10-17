Fincantieri: Proactive Partner

With a record orderbook, one of Fincantieri’s greatest strengths lies in its integrated network of shipyards, both in Italy and abroad, according to Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Merchant Ships Division.

Claiming a 45 percent share of the cruise ship newbuild market, Fincantieri’s confirmed orderbook counts 41 cruise ships to be built and delivered through 2035.

The group has altogether 18 shipyards around the world of which four yards in Italy are currently building cruise ships. (Other yards can support the newbuilds with the construction of pre-outfitted blocks and hulls.)

“Each facility is capable of building complete vessels or specific sections (blocks), which are then outfitted and transferred to the designated delivery yard for assembly, outfitting, commissioning and final delivery,” Matarazzo told Cruise Industry News.

“By leveraging this flexibility and synergy among our yards, we are able to successfully manage peaks in demand, such as in 2030, when four cruise ship deliveries are scheduled.” (That will go to six with the new contracts for Marella and AIDA.)

Also, to handle the workload, Matarazzo said that significant investments have been and are being made across all of the group’s shipyards.

“The most notable recent investments include the expansion of the Sestri Ponente yard (Genoa) and the upgrade of plants and capacity at Monfalcone, in preparation for the next generation of vessels that will far exceed 200,000 tons,” he said.

“In parallel, we are modernizing docks, cranes and workshops, and introducing advanced digital shipbuilding tools, such as 3D modeling, digital twins, and integrated planning platforms, which allow more efficient coordination across the network.

“We also cooperate with key suppliers to jointly develop green technologies,” he added.

“Through this approach, we have been able, for example, to develop a ship (for Viking) scheduled for delivery in 2026, which will feature the most powerful and most advanced hydrogen-powered fuel cell plant. The ship will be able to stay in port and to sail at reduced speed with no emissions, relying entirely on hydrogen-produced energy.”

Matarazzo explained that Fincantieri is actively collaborating with multiple suppliers to promote the scalability of fuel cell technology, aiming to develop larger units capable of delivering higher power output.

However, for larger cruise vessels, conventional engines will likely remain the powerplant for the foreseeable future, he said, possibly in combination with fuel cells to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

In the relative near term, he added that Fincantieri also sees promising potential in carbon capture systems onboard ships.

Fincantieri is targeting to achieve net zero emissions by 2035, anticipating the IMO’s 2050 objective. This commitment requires more than technological innovation, according to Matarazzo, who said it also demands the development of a complete ecosystem of stakeholders. Central to this is the industrial production of green fuels, such as LNG, methanol and hydrogen, which must become widely available and economically viable to support large-scale maritime adoption.

Equally important is the electrification of port infrastructure, enabling vessels to connect to shore power and reduce emissions during port stays.

Ultimately, Matarazzo said he sees Fincantieri as a true future-proof laboratory for cruise ships; an environment where innovation is not only encouraged but systematically developed and tested well ahead of market readiness.

Image: Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division, and Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, at the delivery of the Viking Vesta at the Ancona shipyard

Excerpt from the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Fall 2025