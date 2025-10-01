Fincantieri Partners With Aeronautical Service in Using Composite Materials

Fincantieri announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aeronautical Service, an SME-company specialized in the development of advanced aerospace solutions.

The collaboration will focus on the large-scale adoption of carbon-based composite materials and innovative technologies in both civil and military naval applications.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri, said: “With this agreement, we clearly affirm our pioneering role in introducing composite materials at sea.”

“It represents a technological paradigm shift that aims to combine innovation, safety and sustainability across all strategic civil and military applications. We are pleased to collaborate with Aeronautical Service, a technologically advanced SME, to jointly design the next generation of shipbuilding,” added Folgiero.

“For Aeronautical Service, it is a great honor to collaborate with a group of excellence such as Fincantieri,” said Kris Bordignon, CEO of Aeronautical Service.

“This fully Italian agreement strengthens our mission to transfer innovation to leading industrial partners, enhancing our expertise in advanced materials and next-generation platforms,” added Bordignon.

Fincantieri said in a press release that the agreement was signed in La Spezia during Seafuture 2025 by Mauro Manzini, vice president of sales of the Fincantieri Naval Vessels Division, and Kris Bordignon, CEO of Aeronautical Service.

The company added that through this partnership, Fincantieri takes a decisive step forward in implementing its industrial strategy, which aims to expand the group’s technological perimeter beyond steel usage, consolidating its role as an enabler of innovation in the most advanced and high-tech market segments.

According to Fincantieri, carbon composite materials enhanced with nanotechnologies and proprietary engineering solutions provide a set of key benefits:

Structural lightness

Reduction of radar

Infrared and magnetic signatures

High mechanical strength

Ballistic protection

Fire resistance, and

The press release said that, in particular, the cooperation will focus on the development of a new high-speed Combatant Craft Heavy vessel, built in carbon-fiber composites enhanced by nanotechnology.

The unit will also feature state-of-the-art stealth performance through reduced radar, infrared and magnetic signatures, while ensuring safety and resilience thanks to multifunctional composite materials with fire-retardant and ballistic protection properties.

The unit will also be equipped with integrated self-defence systems and will support operations with drones, loitering munitions and advanced surveillance and communication technologies.