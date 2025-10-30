Explora Introduces Caribbean Cruise with Mike Horn and MSC Foundation

Explora Journeys has announced its “A Journey of Caribbean Calm & Bahamian Blue” cruise in the Caribbean aboard the Explora II in late January 2026.

The sailing, departing from Miami, U.S.A., on January 25, 2026, and returning to Miami on February 4, 2026, will feature Explora Journeys’ Brand Ambassador, Mike Horn.

“Discovery is at the heart of what we do, creating experiences that inspire curiosity and enhance guests’ engagement throughout their journey,” said Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys.

“Partnering with Horn and the MSC Foundation allows us to offer guests extraordinary adventures alongside a deeper understanding of the ocean’s beauty, power and vulnerability. This journey celebrates connection and meaningful ocean experiences,” added Nash.

The 10-night ocean cruise includes calls in Puerto Plata, Kralendijk, Oranjestad, Willemstad and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The company said in a press release that Horn, a South African-born Swiss explorer and world record holder, has spent decades undertaking feats of endurance and exploration.

These include reaching the North Pole solo during the Arctic winter and circumnavigating the globe along the equator without motorized transport.

According to the press release, guests aboard will wander beaches, kayak through waters with marine life, snorkel above coral gardens and take part in hands-on conservation experiences guided by Horn’s insights.

Horn will join guests in Oranjestad on January 30 for five nights of “Ocean Dialogues” at sea, featuring sessions that illuminate the connections between adventure, awareness and ocean stewardship.

The Ocean Dialogues then continues to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, where guests will explore the MSC Foundation’s Marine Conservation Center’s work, learning about coral restoration and marine protection, before sailing Bahamian waters under Horn’s guidance.

The MSC Foundation, established by the Aponte family, is an independent non-profit organization focused on restoring harmony between people and nature.

Its work spans ocean preservation, education, community and humanitarian initiatives, making Ocean Cay a living laboratory for conservation. Horn is a member of the foundation’s advisory board.