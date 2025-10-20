Explora Announces Exclusive Prelude Journey for Explora III

Explora Journeys has announced an exclusive opportunity for select guests to be the first to experience the Explora III ahead of her official launch and maiden journey.

The company said in a press release that “A Mediterranean Prelude to Explora III,” a preview sailing from July 24 to 29, 2026, will offer guests a first glimpse of the ship before she is introduced to the broader world during her inaugural journey from Barcelona to Lisbon from August 3 to 10, 2026.

According to the company, guests will also have the opportunity to meet Explora Journeys’ leadership, designers and officers.

“This exclusive preview journey is our way of honoring those who have grown with us and believed in our vision from the beginning,” said Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys.

Departing from Genoa and concluding in Civitavecchia (Rome), the preview sailing will sail the coastlines of the French and Italian Rivieras. In Marseille, guests will explore the Vieux-Port before continuing to Saint-Tropez.

They will also experience the harbourfront of Villefranche-sur-Mer, as well as Nice and the Belle Époque. Crossing back into Italy, they will sail through Livorno to Tuscany and Florence, before reaching the Eternal City as the prelude journey’s final port of call.

The company said that the Explora III is the first LNG-powered ship in the fleet and represents the next step in MSC Group’s commitment to sustainable ocean travel.

The ship features 463 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences, all with private terraces. It will also offer new culinary and lounge concepts, with seven restaurants and 13 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges.