Explora and Clarendon Fine Art Unveil Onboard Art Experience

Explora Journeys has announced a partnership with Clarendon Fine Art, one of the world’s leading contemporary art galleries, to curate an exclusive onboard art experience across its fleet.

This collaboration adds to Explora Journeys’ ‘Ocean State of Mind’ ethos by introducing guests to museum-quality art and purchasing opportunities at sea.

Explora said in a press release that the partnership was officially introduced at a private event hosted at Clarendon’s flagship gallery in London’s Mayfair on October 16.

“This partnership allows us to expand the cultural dimension of our Journeys in a way that feels both authentic and deeply enriching,” said Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys.

“Art has always been at the heart of the Explora Journeys’ experience, not simply as décor but as an expression of taste, heritage and discovery. Together with Clarendon Fine Art, we can offer our guests something truly exceptional: the opportunity to engage with and acquire gallery-grade works of art in a sophisticated, private setting – not only in the world’s most captivating destinations, but also at sea,” added Nash.

Rebecca Ball, chief commercial officer of Clarendon Fine Art, said: “We are delighted to partner with Explora Journeys, where the discovery of art becomes an unforgettable adventure.”

“This collaboration invites each guest to encounter works that resonate personally, transforming art appreciation into a deeply intimate experience. At Clarendon Fine Art, we have curated an onboard setting that is immersive and refined,” added Ball.

According to Exploira, Clarendon Fine Art has become the first and only concession partner aboard Explora Journeys’ fleet and is present in the refined Galleria d’Arte on Deck 5 of the Explora I and II.

To further enrich the onboard experience, Clarendon Fine Art will offer an Art Luminary and Enrichment Program with expert-led seminars.

Guests will encounter rare works from some of the greatest artists of the 20th century, from Picasso to Warhol and Hockney. The artists are presented alongside cutting-edge contemporary voices such as Mr. Brainwash and Sky Portrait Artist of the Year Christian Hook.

The company indicated that every piece of artwork is available for purchase.