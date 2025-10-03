Everllence Highlights ME-GI’s First Decade

Everllence has marked the 10th anniversary of its ME-GI dual-fuel engine entering commercial service, which has accumulated 1,010 orders with over 500 units already at sea.

The company said in a press release that the ME-GI is proven technology and the industry’s de facto leading methane-fueled engine, featuring the highest efficiency and lowest methane emissions.

Christian Ludwig, head of global sales and promotion of two-stroke business at Everllence, said: “The newbuilding market is increasingly influenced by a number of key factors, of which decarbonization is the most compelling with methane making for an excellent transition fuel.”

“Similarly, the desire of shipowners for fuel flexibility as a strategic hedge, as well as regulatory pressure and compliance, have also played important roles in the uptake of dual-fuel engines. In this landscape, the ME-GI has thrived and been adopted by a broad selection of marine segments,” added Ludwig.

Senior Vice President of Engineering of Two-Stroke Business at Everllence, Susanne Kindt, said: “The ME-GI platform is founded upon many years of two-stroke development, to which we now can add an invaluable decade of ME-GI service experience.”

“The ME-GI Mk2 engine design, introduced as standard in 2020, features a simplified configuration, with just one chain pipe and other key improvements, and will continue to be part of the new Mk10.7 platform,” added Kindt.

“In the long run, we anticipate a diversified fuel mix to emerge for dual-fuel engines and expect methane to be used by some 20 percent of the world fleet by 2050; we consider the ME-GI to be the preferred choice among newbuildings in taking advantage of this trend.”

The company said that the engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines onboard container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers and PCTCs.

The ME-GI engine offers a peerless solution, combining environmentally friendly and high-efficiency two-stroke technology with minimal methane emissions. It also ensures 100 percent reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot oil amounts.

Furthermore, the ME-GI’s operational principles feature a seamless changeover between gas and diesel operation, the company said.