Dubrovnik to Keep Cruise Ship Fee for 2027

The City of Dubrovnik in Croatia will continue to charge a tourist fee for cruise ships visiting in 2027, according to a report by The Dubrovnik Times.

According to the local newspaper, the City Council recently passed a proposal that will keep the rates unchanged for the year.

The fee is applied to each ship arriving in Dubrovnik and varies based on the passenger capacity of the vessels.

Ships carrying between 50 and 200 guests will pay 265.45 euros per arrival, while vessels accommodating 201 to 500 passengers will be required to pay 663.61 euros.

For ships with 501 to 1,000 guests, Dubrovnik will charge 1,327.23 euros. Vessels carrying 1,001 to 2,000 passengers will need to pay 2,654.46 euros, while ships sailing with up to 3,000 guests will pay 3,981.68 euros.

Larger ships, with a capacity for over 3,000 passengers, will pay 5,308.91 euros per arrival in the city.

The proposal noted that the fee has not negatively impacted the number of cruise visits since being implemented two years ago.

According to the website, the measure is part of Dubrovnik’s long-term strategy for sustainable tourism management.

The Dubrovnik Times also stated that the cruise ship fee currently represents a significant source of revenue for the town.

Over one million euros have been collected annually in recent years, the website noted, with funds directed into the city budget to help finance local infrastructure and public services, as well as other tourism projects.

While some industry stakeholders reportedly suggested revising the model, Dubrovnik’s Mayor Mato Franković was quoted as saying that the measure enables controlled and responsible tourism.

He added that the revenue is a tool for reinvestment in public infrastructure and citizens’ quality of life.

Dubrovnik is one of the major cruise destinations in the Adriatic, hosting ships from a wide range of companies and niches.

According to Cruise Industry News research, the town is expected to welcome over 200 cruise calls in 2026.