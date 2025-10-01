Dream Vacations and CruiseOne Named a 2025 Innovative Franchise

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne have been named to Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Most Innovative Franchises list, a recognition that highlights the network’s ongoing investment in technology, training and tools that empowers travel advisors.

“Our focus has always been on pairing cutting-edge tools with the training to use them effectively,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations and CruiseOne.

“Recognition as one of the most innovative franchises validates the steps we’ve taken. We’re committed to making our technology even more intuitive, advisor-friendly and powerful, ultimately saving our network of agents’ time so that they can focus on servicing their customers,” added Daly.

The company said in a press release that the honor comes on the heels of several AI-driven enhancements rolled out over the past year.

To identify the companies on the list of this year’s Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from over 35,000 franchisees representing more than 365 brands.

Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity, as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood of recommending it to others.

Building on this momentum, Dream Vacations and CruiseOne are now piloting a new AI Search Assistant within its Business Center. This tool is designed to make navigating resources more intuitive by allowing advisors to ask questions in natural, conversational language.

According to the press release, the AI will, over time, learn and adapt, delivering increasingly relevant results, saving time and improving overall usability.

The company added that the search assistant is part of a broader redesign of the Business Center home page, which will provide a more modern and intuitive experience, making it easier for advisors to find the tools they use most often.

The company stated that at the 2024 National Conference, Dream Vacations and CruiseOne advisors had the opportunity to participate in hands-on AI workshops led by global trainer Dave Birss, gaining strategies to integrate AI into their businesses.

Additional tools in the AI suite have been designed to support marketing, content creation, and client engagement, allowing franchise owners to focus more on building relationships and growing their business.