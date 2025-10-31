Dream Cruises Hosts HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards 2025

Dream Cruises has announced that for the second consecutive year, the company has served as the official venue sponsor for the HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards (HTGA) 2025.

The event was held onboard the Genting Dream during its three-night Phuket Cruise from Singapore, sailing from September 30 to October 3, 2025, welcoming 43 participants and guests.

The company said in a press release that the awards celebrate excellence in Halal dining, honoring restaurants, chefs and culinary innovations that push the boundaries of creativity and quality in Halal gastronomy.

“We were delighted to continue our partnership with HalalTrip and Singapore Halal Culinary Federation for the second year running,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“Hosting the Gastronomy Cook-Off Showdown aboard the Genting Dream was a perfect fit, as our ship offers certified Halal cuisine and a wide range of Muslim-friendly offerings,” added Goh.

“It provided an unforgettable environment for talented chefs to showcase their creativity and for guests to enjoy a truly unique dining and entertainment experience.”

HalalTrip said: “We are excited to bring the HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards’ cook-off competition back to the open sea for the second consecutive year with Dream Cruises.”

“This year is especially exciting as we not only celebrate the return of our Singapore finalists but also proudly welcome, for the first time, the talented chefs representing Johor under the HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards Johor.”

Chef Muhammad Kamal Khamis, president of Singapore Halal Culinary Federation, added: “On behalf of the Singapore Halal Culinary Federation, I am thrilled to witness this unique culinary showdown.”

“The HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards provides an essential stage for talents to shine. To have this year’s chef cook-off competition aboard a Dream Cruises vessel adds an unparalleled layer of excitement and prestige,” added Khamis.

“It challenges the finalists to perform at their peak under unique circumstances and demonstrates that the pursuit of Halal culinary excellence knows no bounds.”

Dream Cruises added that onboard the Genting Dream, Muslim guests from across the region can enjoy certified Halal cuisine and a range of Muslim-friendly offerings.

These include two- and three-night cruises to Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Phuket, as well as a five-night Bali Cruise departing November 30, 2025.

Additionally, itineraries to Bangkok, Redang and Koh Samui will be available in 2026.