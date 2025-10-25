Damen Shiprepair Brest Marks 50th Cruise Ship Refit

Damen Shiprepair Brest has completed its 50th cruise ship project since joining the Damen Shipyards Group in 2012, marking a major milestone in its drive to make cruise refits greener and more efficient, the company said in a press release.

The French yard recently wrapped up work on the Disney Fantasy, following a similar project on sister ship Disney Dream last year.

“Loyal customers such as Disney Cruise Line – and many others – have trusted us with 50 cruise vessel projects over the past decade,” said Ronan Scolan, Commercial Director at Damen Shiprepair Brest.

“Our collaboration with partners like Meyer RE and our network of local subcontractors allows us to deliver complex, environmentally focused transformations that reduce emissions and extend vessel lifespans,” he added.

The Brest yard has developed expertise in sustainable retrofits that improve performance and reduce impact.

Recent work has included the installation of more efficient propulsion and maneuvering systems, the use of biocide-free silicon hull coatings and in-house fabrication of 160-ton bulbous bows designed to cut drag and fuel use.

Located near the English Channel, the facility employs more than 180 specialists and benefits from long-term partnerships with cruise operators and technical suppliers. Damen also works closely with Meyer RE, a member of the Meyer Group.

The project milestone reinforces Damen Shipyards’ wider ambition to become the world’s most sustainable and connected maritime solutions provider. The group operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, delivering around 100 vessels annually and employing approximately 12,500 people.

Photo Credit: FocaleFixe