Cunard Honors Louis and Jean-Paul Deveau with Samuel Cunard Prize

Cunard, in partnership with the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and the Canadian Maritime Heritage Foundation, has named Louis E. Deveau and Jean-Paul Deveau as the recipients of the 2025 Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity.

The company said that the ceremony was held onboard the Queen Mary 2 while docked in Halifax, NS.

According to Cunard, the event celebrated the legacy of Halifax-born entrepreneur Sir Samuel Cunard, founder of Cunard Line, whose vision helped reshape global trade and transportation.

The prize recognizes individuals whose achievements reflect that same spirit of innovation, leadership and social impact.

The company said in a press release that local dignitaries and members of the maritime community joined Cunard and its partners for the occasion.

Cunard added that the 2025 recipients represent a generational story of entrepreneurship and sustainability. Together, they have built and expanded Acadian Seaplants Limited, a Nova Scotia-based global leader in marine biotechnology.

Louis E. is the company’s founder and established Acadian Seaplants in 1981.

The company has since grown into the world’s largest independent manufacturer of seaweed-based products, exporting to over 80 countries, Cunard said.

His early work with Canada’s Department of Fisheries helped establish Atlantic Canada’s snow crab and shrimp industries.

Louis has received the Order of Canada, the Order of Nova Scotia, the King Charles III Coronation Medal and induction into the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame.

His son, Jean-Paul, is the executive chairman of Acadian Seaplants and has carried the company’s legacy forward, focusing on research, global growth and environmental leadership.

According to the press release, he is a respected voice in Nova Scotia’s business and cultural communities, and he has served in prominent leadership roles, including chair of the 2011 Canada Winter Games and as a member of the One Nova Scotia Coalition.

His awards include two honorary doctorates and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year National Citation for Eco and Social Excellence.

Cunard added that the Sam Cunard Prize has become a signature moment during the Queen Mary 2’s visits to Halifax.

Image from left to right: Fred Smithers, 2023 Samuel Cunard prize winner, who presented Jean-Paul and Louis with the 2025 prize