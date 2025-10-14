Crystal Serenity Earns Perfect 100 USPH Inspection Score

Crystal Cruises has announced that the Crystal Serenity scored a score of 100 during the ship’s recent United States Public Health (USPH) inspection, conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are incredibly proud to have earned a perfect score on our recent USPH inspection. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our senior officers and crew, who work tirelessly each day to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness, safety and service,” said Bernie Leypold, senior vice president of hotel operations at Crystal.

“A perfect score is a true testament to their professionalism and passion for delivering the exceptional Crystal experience our guests have come to expect,” added Leypold.

The inspection was held on September 27, 2025, while the ship was in Boston during her first voyage back in North America, following a summer season in the Mediterranean.

The company said in a press release that to earn a 100 score, cruise ships must receive perfect marks on all 44 items that comprise the USPH’s Vessel Sanitation Program checklist.

The unannounced inspections, conducted twice yearly and required for any cruise ship with an international itinerary calling at a U.S. port, evaluate vessels in various areas.

This includes adherence to proper food handling, preparation and storage procedures and overall galley cleanliness. In addition, ships’ potable water supplies used in spas and pools are evaluated.

According to the company, the Crystal Serenity was fully refurbished in 2023 following the purchase by Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group.

Onboard highlights include Umi Uma by Nobu Matsuhisa, as well as Beefbar and a recently redesigned menu in Osteria d’Ovidio by the Michelin-starred Alajmo brothers. Other dining and entertainment offers include Le Casino de Monte-Carlo.

The ship is currently sailing throughout New England and Canada before transitioning to Fort Lauderdale for the Caribbean season.

The Crystal Serenity will host the company’s final 35th Anniversary voyage on October 22.