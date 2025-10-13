Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Crystal Announces Key Dates For First Newbuild

New Crystal Ship

Crystal has announced two key milestone dates in the construction of the first new ship scheduled for delivery from Fincantieri in May 2028.

This is the first newbuild for the brand in 25 years and under the ownership of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group.

The ship’s steel cutting will take place in May 2026, with the keel laying occurring in December 2026.

“Behind the scenes, our teams have been working diligently on every element of this extraordinary project—from design and craftsmanship to technical innovation. These milestones represent more than construction progress; they are a testament to our shared commitment with Fincantieri to deliver the most exceptional ship at sea, on schedule and with an unparalleled attention to detail,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

The name of the new ship will be announced shortly, with details on her inaugural voyages and new suite categories to follow by the end of the year. Her inaugural 2028 season is set to go on sale next spring, with the waitlist opening in advance.

