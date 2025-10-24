cruisePAL Equips APT Ostara and APT Solara with Its SMS/POS

cruisePAL announced that two APT vessels are now sailing with cruisePAL SMS/POS.

The company said in a press release that the cruisePAL team visited the APT Ostara and APT Solara to install its software and train the crew.

The company said: “We were happy to receive positive feedback from APT’s team members who highlighted cruisePAL’s intuitive browser-based interface and rich functionality, empowering them to efficiently perform day-to-day tasks.”

“Our cruisePAL team truly appreciates the trust APT placed in us and our solutions, and we would like to express our absolute commitment to strengthening our partnership and providing them with best-in-class service. We are looking forward to many more years of successful collaboration,” the company added.

According to the press release, the solution will assist the APT team in managing reservations, guest check-in, gangway movement and other daily business until guest check-out.

The cruisePAL POS will also help them manage the work of bars, restaurants, boutiques and spas, providing immediate sales visibility, enabling better customer service, and eliminating paper-based processes for more sustainable operations.