Cruise the Great Lakes: Expecting $300 Million Economic Impact

Cruise the Great Lakes announced at a press conference in Green Bay, Wisconsin, it is expecting astronomical growth in the 2026 season which will lead to a $300 million economic impact in the region.

That will be the result from nearly 175,000 passenger visits to ports in the region.

“Great Lakes cruising is vitally important to Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region. It’s a major economic driver and job creator for our port communities and the state. I commend Cruise the Great Lakes for playing a key role in promoting the Great Lakes as a world-class destination,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

The drivers behind this economic success are higher shoreside spending, rising premiums for Great Lakes cruises, increased port visits and the presence of seven cruise lines, including American Cruise Lines, Viking, Pennant, Pearl Seas, and others.

The seven cruise lines are scheduled to operate on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River in 2026, with a total of ten ships expected in the region.

“As we look to 2026, we’re excited to see continued growth in the Great Lakes cruise sector. We forecast this upcoming season to be even stronger than 2025, both in terms of passenger numbers, destinations visited, and economic impact, which underscores the appeal of cruising in the Great Lakes,” said Sally Davis Berry, tourism director of Cruise the Great Lakes.

It’s clear that continued growth is on the horizon. With projections of the economic impact exceeding $300 million, a 25% increase from 2025 is anticipated, and approximately 800 port visits are planned, representing a nearly 15% increase from last year.

Additionally, with Great Lakes cruises expected to welcome more than 23,000 individual passengers, this is a 5% increase from 2025 and further proof of growth.

“Great Lakes cruising does more than delight passengers. It drives dollars to shorelines across the region. The expected growth means more travelers making lifelong memories, more passengers visiting businesses in port cities, and more economic impact in Wisconsin and across the Great Lakes region,” added Wisconsin Tourism Secretary and Cruise the Great Lakes Chair Anne Sayers, substantiating the continued economic benefits.

Credit: JMG Photography