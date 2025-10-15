CroisiEurope Marks 50 Years and Celebrates Record Results

“CroisiEurope is celebrating 50 years next year,” Michel Grimm, international sales director at CroisiEurope, said in the 2026 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

“For two years, we have been seeing our best results ever … and that’s very good news for us regarding our next year. So, we are working on some event to celebrate,” Grimm added.

“We are going to launch a new Amazon product, starting from January 27. Next year, we’re going to launch a fourth ship on the Seine.”

According to Grimm, international markets represent more than 50 percent of the company’s activity, and CroisiEurope is working on its European, Western Europe, North American and South Asia markets, including Australia.

Focus Areas

“The main challenge is the impact of climate change,” Grimm said, explaining that changes have been seen in water levels and wind and have had a role to play in scenarios such as flooding.

However, he said that CroisiEurope has a long experience in operation and has an expertise that helps effectively face these challenges.

As for growth, Grimm pointed to the company’s focus on new destinations.

“We already operate the Amazon, but it’s a ship that we charter. We will have our own ship, which will be on a premium level. We will operate programs that some other company has never done,” Grimm explained.

The company’s aim is to optimize its existing products and allow guests to combine cruises.

“We also try to adapt our cruise program to the logistics of airplanes, offering more ground cruises from Lyon, Paris, Vienna and Budapest,” Grimm added. “On top of that, we keep adding some event cruises based on opportunities in the local markets.”

He also noted the company’s strong French atmosphere.

“The French flavor is everywhere … it’s in our communication, gastronomy onboard and in the atmosphere,” he said.

According to Grimm, notable trends that the company has seen as of late include mass tourism, as well as an increase in river companies and ships.

“It’s good; it proves the interest and quality of this way of traveling. River cruise ships are much more ecological compared to ocean cruise ships,” Grimm said. “Welcome to the new ones.”