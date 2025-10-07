Croisieurope Launches Seine Paddlewheel Cruises with Two New Itineraries

CroisiEurope has announced the launch of 2026 paddlewheel cruises on the Seine with the introduction of two new itineraries onboard its paddlewheel ship, the R.E. Waydelich L.J.

The five-night “Little Gems of the Seine” cruise, roundtrip from Paris, passes through villages and includes visits to Château de Fontainebleau, the residence of kings and emperors; the Île de la Cité in Paris; the gardens of Claude Monet in Giverny; and La Roche- Guyon, a village in France, featuring château between the Seine and a chalk cliff.

The sailing includes calls in Melun, Saint Mammes, Corbeil-Essonnes, La Roche Guyon, and costs $ 1,694 per person, including all meals and drinks, Wi-Fi, port fees and repatriation insurance.

Departures are between March and November 2026.

The seven-night “The History of France from Paris to Normandy” cruise, roundtrip from Paris, offers a blend of heritage, nature and art with visits to royal castles, Norman villages and historic cities.

Highlights include the Île de la Cité to Rouen and visits to the estates of Versailles, Fontainebleau, Monet’s gardens in Giverny, the MuséoSeine and the village of La Roche-Guyon.

The sailing includes calls in Melun, Mantes-La-Jolie, Caudebec-en-Caux, Rouen and La Roche Guyon, and costs $ 2,398 per person, including all meals and drinks, Wi-Fi, port fees and repatriation insurance.

Departures are between April and September 2026.

The company said in a press release that the cruises take place onboard the R.E. Waydelich L.J., a paddlewheel ship accommodating 81 guests in 42 cabins. The ship features a restaurant, a lounge bar with a dancefloor and a sun deck.