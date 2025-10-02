Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare

Crewsure Insurance Services has announced the launch of Crewsure Americas.

The program will provide comprehensive and flexible healthcare benefits for crews aboard superyachts/luxury charters, cruise lines and other commercial vessels based in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

“Launching in the Americas is a key part of our growth strategy to expand our global footprint and provide vital support for seafarers and their families,” said Andrew Briant, chief executive officer of Crewsure.

“When crews feel their health and wellbeing are prioritized, the maritime community as a whole thrives,” added Briant.

The company said in a press release that the formation of Crewsure Americas was based on the growing need for integrative healthcare solutions in this key cruise line and yachting market.

It also offers a new source of premium revenue for Marine Brokers.

Crewsure has indicated that, for more than a decade, it has advanced seafarer welfare through crew benefit programs backed by AXA XL Syndicates at Lloyd’s of London.

Crewsure Americas aims to help vessel owners, operators and marine brokers:

Prioritize crew health and welfare, meet duty-of-care, maximize retention and reduce operational risks

Access Crewsure’s products, including Commercial Marine Crew Coverage, Family Health Coverage and Yacht Crew & Guest Coverage

Provide immediate medical coverage, wage protection and crew replacement through no-fault policies

Protect crew with benefits including mental-health counseling and virtual care, as well as responsive, 24/7 global support, and

Leverage Crewsure’s advanced UK-based CRM system, allowing for rapid quotations, policy issuance and claims administration through Mayfair We Care.

According to the press release, the South Florida–based team is led by Eric Rahn, a veteran maritime broker and risk advisor.

The team will be at the Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and will host a Maritime Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, October 29, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Westin Fort Lauderdale (Sawgrass Boardroom).

The session is titled, “Closing the Waters: Strengthening Loyalty and Retention Through Employer-Paid Crew Medical and Family Benefits.”

Image: Andrew Briant