Crecent Seas Reveals Floating Residences Design on Navigator

Crecent Seas has announced that the Navigator, which is set to sail on its maiden voyage in December 2026, will introduce the company’s vision of luxurious residential ocean living.

The ship, currently sailing for Regent, will be undergoing a $70 million-plus redesign to accommodate 189 private residences priced between $800,000 to $10,000,000.

It will also feature amenities including an onboard spa, a pickleball court, a theater and more.

The company said in a press release that the ship’s design aims to evoke the feel of contemporary sea sanctuaries rather than traditional cruise ship cabins.

The design process is led by MAWD | March and White Design, ICRAVE, and Lissoni & Partners.

Highlights on how each firm is shaping the design include the following:

Lissoni & Partners

Having curated the design for the Navigator’s Villa Suite as well as the onboard spa, the firm will ensure an array of feel-good amenities.

These include private treatment rooms, hydrotherapy circuits, a Japanese soaking tub, a cold plunge, a fitness center with pickleball courts, an outdoor hot tub, a pool and a jogging track.

MAWD

Drawing inspiration from the ocean’s natural flow, MAWD will use a color palette of contrasting tones and luxe finishes, culminating in a contemporary take on Art Deco design.

The studio will use textured and layered fabrics, contrasting materials to add depth and warmth.

This expertise will be throughout the vessel, from the various suites and The Navigator Residences to the common spaces, Coffee Lounge & Bar, and Private Dining Room & Kitchen.

ICRAVE

ICRAVE will deliver hyper-personalized spaces tailored to the pace and rhythms of residents’ lives.

The studio orchestrated spatial flow throughout the ship to ensure seamless transitions between communal areas.

These include the Compass Rose restaurant and the Theatre, which evolves from a morning wellness and leisure room to an evening social hub featuring a cigar lounge, billiards table, hydroponic garden and more.