Costa Cruises Reorganizes Shore Excursions into Four New Categories

Costa Cruises has introduced a redesigned shore excursion program, the company announced in a press release.

According to the brand, the new offerings will include Land Destination categories designed to meet and inspire a variety of travel preferences.

Costa explained that all of its tours will now fall into one of four collections: See It All, Icons, Fun for Family or Extraordinary.

“From must-see highlights to immersive exploration, the new categories offer guests the flexibility to choose excursions best suited to their travel style,” the company added.

The reorganized portfolio is said to deliver a more personalized shore excursion experience, inviting guests to “fully embrace every moment ashore.”

“Costa’s refreshed shore excursion program is set to further elevate the way our guests experience each destination,” said Priscilla Reyes, head of sales for Costa Cruises North America.

“Whether they’re first-time visitors or seasoned travelers, our new Land Destination category make it easier than ever for guests to find excursions that match their interests and help create memorable days from ship to shore,” she added.

Land Destinations present excursions grouped into thematic categories that are said to highlight comprehensive exploration, in-depth discovery, family experiences, and unique adventures guided by local experts.

Shore excursions are now labeled on Costa Cruises’ website, allowing guests to refine their search by category.

As part of the See It All category, guests will be able to choose excursions that explore highlights of a destination, visiting must-see sites on a tour.

According to Costa, the Icons label focuses on in-depth exploration of attractions, featuring exclusive access to often sold-out spots, allowing guests to skip lines while learning from local guides.

The Fun for Family category is said to offer tours designed for multi-generational travel, which include a “balance between entertainment and discovery.” The company said that these excursions “are safe and easy for all ages” and are hosted by its Squok Club team members.

As part of the Extraordinary label, Costa said it offers tours created for those seeking adrenaline-filled or unusual experiences with bucket-list options.

Choices include the ‘Dive in Among Sharks at the Barcelona Aquarium’ in Spain, as well as the ‘Raft Tour of the Geirangerfjord’ in Norway.

Costa added that the launch of its new Land Destination category is enriched by a refreshed ‘My Explorations Package,’ which allows guests to pre-book shore excursions featuring ‘See It All’ experiences.