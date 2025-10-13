CIN Fall 2025 Quarterly Magazine Out Now

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Fall 2025 Magazine issue has been released. The main topics of the 136-page issue include the industry’s sustainability and decarbonization efforts, the expanding Asia-Pacific market and China’s recovery, shipbuilding, the latest food and beverage offerings, new ships, the expedition market, ship operations, and other industry developments.

The sustainability and decarbonization coverage feature exclusive input from the leading cruise companies as well as independent sources on the pathways and fuel alternatives to zero-carbon shipping.

On the Asia-Pacific scene and for China, Adora Cruises shares insight into their plans going forward, along with Royal Caribbean, MSC, Resorts World and Blue Dream, in addition to Carnival, Celebrity, Princess and Royal Caribbean Down Under, in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

Shipbuilding focuses on how Fincantieri is managing its record orderbook while also being a proactive partner with the cruise lines in terms of participating in the development and adaptation of new technologies for the ships being built. T. Mariotti discusses its expertise in building luxury vessels, and MSC’s top newbuild executive provides insight into their pipeline ranging from very large to small cruise ships.

For food and beverage, Cruise Industry News has gone behind the scenes with Explora Journeys and Aroya. Also presented is the unique partnership between the Marine Hotel Association and the Culinary Institute of America for training of cruise line staff. The many dining options of the Regent Seven Seas Prestige are also unveiled plus the latest F&B offerings industrywide.

Other coverage features exclusive reports on new ships, ship operations, the expedition market and the latest industry developments.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 35th year, remains a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.

Click here to subscribe today.