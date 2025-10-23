China’s New Port Charges Could Impact Cruise Lines

A new port charge imposed by the Chinese government is threatening the operation of U.S.-owned cruise ships in the country, according to local media reports.

Introduced earlier this month, the policy requires ships linked to the United States to pay a special port fee effective immediately.

According to China Economic Review, vessels have to pay 400 yuan (approximately $55) per net ton, an amount that is set to increase annually until reaching 1,120 yuan (over $155) per net ton.

Each vessel will be charged for a maximum of five voyages per year, with the fee levied only at its first Chinese port of call, Caixin Global reported.

Sources told the website that the new charge has led to the cancellation of a visit from Oceania Cruises’ Riviera, which was scheduled to arrive in Shanghai on Oct. 15, 2025.

Under the new Chinese rule, the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings-owned vessel would need to pay local authorities 11.67 million yuan ($1.64 million) to dock in China.

Caixin Global noted that cruise ships are disproportionately affected by the fee, which was initially planned for cargo vessels, due to their larger size.

The local economic news source added that the Riviera was diverted to Busan, South Korea, to avoid the charges.

A major homeport for foreign cruise ships operating in China, Shanghai was reportedly looking into solutions for the issue, with officials seeking exemptions for homeported vessels.

Currently sailing from the port, Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas received a waiver for the special fee to continue its operations in China.

The 168,666-ton vessel would have been required to pay nearly $10 million this year, an amount that would increase to over $26 million in 2028.

Caixin Global noted that cruise ships offering cruises aimed at international markets are not expected to receive exemptions.