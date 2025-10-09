Century Enters European Market with River Ship at Concordia Damen

Concordia Damen announced in a press release that it has commenced the construction of a new river cruise vessel for Century Cruises.

The ship has been developed in partnership with United Waterways and marks Century Cruises’ official entry into the European river cruise market.

The hull of the vessel, to be named the Century Star, has recently arrived at Concordia Damen’s yard in Werkendam for outfitting. Delivery is scheduled for June 2026.

The press release said that Century Cruises, a Chinese luxury river cruise operator founded in 1992, is known for its operations on the Yangtze River and for pioneering luxury and eco-friendly shipbuilding in China.

The company aims to expand its operations through a partnership with United Waterways, which in turn provides Century Cruises with white label services.

In August, Alex Ye, CEO of Century Cruises, said that United Waterways’ expertise is important in helping Century Cruises introduce its customers to Europe’s river cruise culture.

Ye added that “Concordia Damen’s reputation for excellence aligns seamlessly with our values of quality, innovation and environmental stewardship.”

The operator recognized Concordia Damen for its sustainable and efficient designs for river cruises. As with other inland navigation vessel types, the shipbuilder aims to combine proven designs and experience with modern, environmentally friendly technology.

Concordia Damen added that in the coming months, it will tailor the Century Star for luxury cruising on Europe’s rivers.