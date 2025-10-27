Century Cruises Appoints Alexis McKinnon Puma into Sales Role

Century Cruises has announced the appointment of Alexis McKinnon Puma as global sales executive and MICE strategist.

Puma’s career spans more than two decades of transformative leadership across cruise, hospitality and technology sectors.

David Fredericks, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Century Cruises, said: “I’ve known Puma for many years, and she is deeply respected within the MICE world.”

“As we continue to expand Century Cruises globally, our investment in the MICE industry is a key priority. Adding Puma to our leadership team will accelerate that growth; she is truly one of the best in the business,” added Fredericks.

Century Cruises said in a press release that Puma began her career in field sales with Holland America Line and Windstar Cruises in San Francisco, later joining Crystal Cruises, and then returned to Seattle to lead charter development and operations for Holland America Line and Seabourn.

After relocating to South Florida, Puma joined Celebrity as international charter sales manager. Within two years, she was promoted to lead Royal Caribbean Group’s global charter and operations team, where she delivered record-breaking revenue and elevated the company’s charter strategy worldwide.

At Century Cruises, Puma will use her charter expertise, strategic storytelling and belief in the power of data-driven decision-making to fuel the company’s next chapter of global growth.

Century added that Puma’s appointment underscores its continued commitment to innovation, personalization and market leadership in the MICE and charter segments.