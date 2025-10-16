Century Celebrates International Growth and Achievements

Century Cruises is celebrating significant milestones that it recently reached due to a commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainable luxury travel.

According to David Fredericks, senior vice president of sales and marketing of the company, Century is guided by a vision of excellence and environmental responsibility.

As it expands its footprint beyond Asia, it looks forward to sharing its blend of Chinese hospitality and world-class luxury globally, Fredericks highlighted.

“This is a great opportunity to thank all our supporters,” said Fredericks. “We are truly excited about what lies ahead and look forward to sharing more exciting news in the years to come. Watch this space.”

The company said in a recent press release that for more than three decades, it has set the benchmark for river cruising on China’s Yangtze River, with its ships offering exceptional design, environmental technologies, and hospitality.

Last year, Century Cruises launched the latest addition to its fleet, the Century Voyage. In 13 months of operation, the vessel has been recognized with three awards, which is a testament to its expansion, particularly in the United States market, where the company opened a new office in May 2025.

This milestone was followed by the development of partnerships with suppliers and travel agents, strengthening its global network.

The company added that it has also continued its strategic growth into Europe and Egypt, expanding its fleet and international operations.

Century Cruises was also recently honored with three Gold and four Silver “Magellan Awards” from Travel Weekly. Earlier this week, Dutch shipbuilder Concordia Damen officially began outfitting the Century Star.

Century Cruises added that it has received strong support from its headquarters in China, and while its recent expansion may appear ambitious, it is the result of over three decades of experience and planning.

Century Cruises said that the international growth is delivering significant results and is a testament to its vision, strategy and commitment to redefining luxury river cruising worldwide.