Century Appoints David Fredericks as President and GM of the Americas

Century Cruises has announced the promotion of David Fredericks to president and general manager (GM) of Century Cruises’ Americas Division.

The company said that Fredericks’ strategic insight, integrity and dedication have been instrumental in driving Century Cruises’ success and innovation throughout 2025.

Jianhu Peng, chairman of Gaund Holding Group and Century Cruises worldwide, said: “Fredericks’s appointment reflects our pursuit of excellence and innovation.”

“As we continue to expand globally, his leadership, deep market understanding and passion for creating extraordinary guest experiences will further strengthen our international brand and contribute to the long-term sustainable development of Century Cruises,” added Peng.

Fredericks said: “It’s a great honor to earn Peng’s trust and to lead our dedicated Americas team. Together, we will not only advance Century’s business goals but also serve as a bridge of cultural friendship, inviting more travelers from the Americas to experience the true beauty of China.”

Century said in a press release that under Fredericks’s leadership, the company has achieved:

The launch of a new Central Reservation System with Seaware Versonix

A multi-channel Customer Data Platform (CDP) deployment with Salesforce

A new global corporate website launch

A distribution network expansion and deepened relationships with travel industry partners

The announcement of the construction of three new European river vessels

Plans to build and operate five luxury vessels on the Nile River within the next two years

The opening of a new Sales and Marketing Center in Sunrise, Florida

A partnership with Travel Weekly, a division of Northstar Travel Group, to host 30 U.S. travel advisors on a 14-day FAM trip, and

Four Magellan Awards.

Century Cruises added that it seeks to foster mutual understanding, cultural exchange and friendship between the people of China and the Americas.

To do so, the company will launch a campaign featuring: