Celestyal and Norse Atlantic Airways Give Passengers Tickets to Cruise

Celestyal announced in a statement that on Tuesday, October 21, passengers on Norse Atlantic Airways’ last flight of the season from JFK to Athens received a special gift.

All 300 of the onboard passengers were awarded a “Golden Ticket” from Celestyal for a potential cruise for next season, sailing from Athens, in celebration of the continued service of Norse Atlantic Airways to the region.

John Diorio, Celestyal’s VP and managing director of North American sales and business development, as well as Tyler Pierce, Norse’s head of sales for North America, hosted the event and helped distribute the tickets.

Celestyal said that it will resume sailings from Athens on March 20, 2026, offering three-, four- and seven-night sailings of its “Iconic Greek Islands,” “Idyllic Greece” and “Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia” cruises.